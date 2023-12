SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Police in Sioux Center, Iowa, say drivers should not only be on the lookout for deer but moose as well.

Authorities say a moose was seen roaming near Dordt University.

The Sioux Center Police Department actually noted that they actually have an entry for moose on their accident reports.

Officials remind people that moose can be dangerous, so if someone sees the moose remain in their car and certainly don’t try to pet a moose.