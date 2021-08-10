Months-long study of Hamilton Blvd starts Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 90-day traffic study testing the removal of traffic lights to Hamilton Boulevard will begin Wednesday.

The study, being done by Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) and the City of Sioux City, is looking at how to improve traffic flow on Hamilton Boulevard between Interstate 29 to Stone Park Boulevard.

During the first 30 days, the traffic signal will be placed in flash mode and stop sign control will be placed on the side-street approaches, according to a release from the City of Sioux City and SIMPCO. For the remaining 60 days, the lights will be turned off completely and bagged up.

Three traffic signals considered for removal are at the following locations:

W. 3rd Street and Hamilton Blvd.

W. 8th Street and Hamilton Blvd.

W. 22nd Street and Hamilton Blvd.

The public is asked to give their input on the traffic light study through an outreach campaign. Input can be submitted by either calling 712-224-4990 or by clicking here.

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey traffic signals, and drive cautiously.