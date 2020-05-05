Monster X Tour event at Tyson Events Center canceled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Monster X Tour event set for the Tyson Events Center has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Sioux City leg of the tour was scheduled for Saturday, May 9.

Event organizers say they look forward to bringing the event back in the future.

All tickets purchased for the event will be refunded at the point of purchase, according to a press release.

Tickets purchased through Box Office, TysonCenter.com, or by phone at 855-333-8771 will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase.

Cash or check purchasers may claim their refund by contacting the box office at 712-279-4850 ext. 6.

Latest Stories