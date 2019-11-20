Monster truck shows rolling into Sioux City in May

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For the first time ever, the most competitive monster trucks in the nation are coming to Sioux City.

The Monster X Tour is coming to the Tyson Events Centers/Fleet Farm Arena on May 8 and May 9, 2020, for three monster dirt shows.

The times for the shows are:

May 8 @ 7:30 p.m.

May 9 @ 1:30 p.m.

May 9 @ 7:30 p.m.

The monster truck shows will have the 10,000-pound vehicles compete in racing, wheelie contests, and freestyle action.

There will also be a pre-event where people can meet the drivers, see the monster trucks up close, and take photos with them. This event, called the Autograph Pit Party, will have the following monster trucks:

Kamikaze

Vendetta

Loud & Dirty

Temperature Rising

Rat Nasty

Anger Management

You must have the Pit Party Pass and event ticket to get inside the Pit Party. Times for Pit Party are:

May 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 9 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

May 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Also at the shows will be Galactron vs Reptar, two transforming robots that will engage in an intergalactic duel.

There is an opportunity to get to ride inside of a real Monster Truck during the Pit Party, Intermission, and after the show.

Tickets start at just $27.50 for adults and $17.50 for kids; additional fees may apply. Ticket prices will increase in $3 day of show.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available online at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

