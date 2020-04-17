Monona teen with murder charge now facing multiple sex abuse charges

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Monona teenager charged with a Jan. 31 murder is now facing multiple sexual abuse charges.

The 17-year-old was arrested in January for the first-degree murder of a 16-year-old.

According to court documents, the teen has also been charged with seven counts of third-degree sexual abuse dating from Sept. 2019 to March 25. The abuse charges are all Class C felonies.

Latest Stories