ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — The county of Monona has been reported to be receiving an abundance of scam calls.

According to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, residents are receiving calls from local numbers stating they’re with their respective utility company and their utilities will be turned off if they don’t pay their bills over the phone immediately.

Officials are aware of the scam and looking to notify residents that local utility companies along with city offices will not contact residents in that manner, and they don’t take payments over the phone.