Monona County will vote on a new jail facility March 3rd

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Leaders in Monona County are preparing for a bond vote to build a new jail. The $6.2 million referendum would allow the jail to expand its holding from 12 inmates to 36.

“Every day we’re full or over full. It’s hard on everyone to have the space here that we need for all the inmates. It’s just not safe for the inmates or staff,” said Amanda Hinkel a lead jailor at the Monona County Jail.

The Monona County jail is currently holding 18 inmates, that’s six inmates over its compacity. More than just a lack of space officials say this is contributing to numerous problems…

“We can’t keep co-conspirators away from each other because we’re so small. We can’t keep certain genders whether it be transgender individuals and then we have to keep certain types of inmates way from each other felon, misdemeanants, and we just don’t have the ability to do that,” said Sheriff Jeff Pratt with the Monona County Jail.

There are over 50 outstanding warrants and mittimus sentences that can’t be served due to lack of space.

“We’ve arrested those people we’ve put them through the court system they’ve been given a sentence and then with a much larger place to have them serve their time is what the community wants,” said Pratt.

Hoping to fix the problem, the department is asking the Monona County community to pass the 6-million-dollar bond in order to fund a new jail.

“A bigger booking area, so that we can hold people 24 hours in our booking area instead of putting them in a general population with other inmates who are sentenced or waiting trail. A lot of neat features. Then, of course, administrative offices for the sheriff and the police department,” said Pratt.

This would impact property tax, estimating that for someone with a 100,000 dollar home it would cost an extra 28 dollars a year.

“It’s going to need a bigger facility and it’s going to have to happen sooner or later. So, I just hope they realize that,” said Hikel.

The bond measure will be voted on March 3rd. The measure must get 60% approval to pass.

If it does move forward Sheriff Pratt hopes to have the project completed by the spring of 2022.