Monona County to vote on $6 million jail bond

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Monona county residents will be heading to the polls to vote on a 6 million dollar bond for a new jail, Tuesday.

The current one was built back in the 1970’s and was designed to hold only 12 inmates.

Jail staff frequently deal with over-crowding causing them to transfer criminals to neighboring counties or to leave them on the streets.

The proposed new facility would double the jail’s current capacity.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories