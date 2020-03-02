Monona County to vote on $6 million jail bond

Monona county residents will be heading to the polls to vote on a 6 million dollar bond for a new jail, Tuesday.
The current one was built back in the 1970’s and was designed to hold only 12 inmates.
Jail staff frequently deal with over-crowding causing them to transfer criminals to neighboring counties or to leave them on the streets.
The proposed new facility would double the jail’s current capacity.
