Monona County Supervisors will meet to discuss the future of current jail

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – Funding for a new Monona County Jail won’t be coming anytime soon after voters in the county rejected a $6.2 million bond vote.

The measure falling 3% below 60% approval needed.

Monona County Supervisor Tammy Bramley told KCAU 9 that she was surprised the measure didn’t get approval, adding that most people she talked with supported the project.

The Monona County Jail was built in 1974 and no longer meets the state standards.

Bramley said she’s concerned the county will continue to deal with increasing jail populations.

“I guess what we’ll do is we’ll just keep going like we are which we farm out the prisoners that we have to, and to different counties. And to me, this is the most counter-intuitive thing we can do, take Monona County tax dollars and give them to another county. But unfortunately, that’s the situation that we’re in,” said Bramley.

The Monona County Supervisors will meet on Friday to discuss what’s next.