MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Onawa Police Department is officially dissolved as of Friday.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office will now take over law enforcement duties in the City of Onawa until 2026.

Onawa has a population of over 2,800 people and city leaders said they were unable to hire enough police officers.

The county sheriff’s office has hired five new deputies, four due to to law enforcement demand in Onawa.