MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Monona County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to a post on the Monona County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials are seeking help in finding Ciana Webster who went missing from her foster home at an unspecified time.

Webster was described as 5’4” and she weighs around 120 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes, according to the post. The post states that she left with a duffel bag filled with clothes.

The post explained that a photo was not available as of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monona County Sheriff’s Office at 712-433-1414 or stop by the office on 7 street.