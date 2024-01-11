ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — The Monona County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that they and the Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team executed a search warrant at 329 E. Main St. in Ute Thursday around 6 a.m.

Two people were arrested as part of the search warrant. They were identified as Lavelle Annet Meados, 71, and Larry Lee Meadows, 69, both of Ute, on drug charges.

According to court documents, both Lavelle and Larry Meadows were charged with one count of controlled substance violation and one count of failure to affix a drug stamp, both class D felonies. Larry Meadows was also arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree theft for a stolen vehicle in December.

Court documents state that a search warrant was served for an unrelated matter when authorities found “a marijuana grow” of six plants in the residence.

The sheriff’s office is currently looking for Derrick Lee Meadows, 36, as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about Derrick Lee Meadows is asked to call the Monona County Sheriff’s Office at 712-423-2525.