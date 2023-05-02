CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Monona County man took home the final top prize in the “Super 20s” scratch game.

According to a press release from the Iowa Lottery, Michael Mitchell purchased a $100,000 winner from 141 One Stop in Charter Oak.

Mitchell claimed the prize from the Storm Lake regional office on Monday.

The release specified that claiming the top prize ends the game resulting in the tickets being pulled from retail shelves.

