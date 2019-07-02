Monona County Fair to kick off July 9

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s time to start thinking about fair season and Monona County is making the final preparations before their fair starts next week.

That is scheduled for July 9 – July 14 at the fairgrounds in Onawa. Opening ceremonies will be held Wednesday, July 10 starting at 7:00 p.m.

The annual livestock competitions and exhibits will take place at the Onawa fairgrounds, along with the new ATV Rodeo.

That will be taking over the grandstand on Friday. It is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

Chris Beedle and Curtis Sturgill, President and Vice President of the Fair Board, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to tell us about the new event.

For a full list of the schedule, click here.