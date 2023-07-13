Onawa, IOWA (KCAU) – A week long tradition returns to Onawa as Thursday was day three of the Monona County Fair. One of the few free county fairs in Iowa returns with a healthy showing from 4-H. This year, it’s estimated that nearly 400 static displays are being showcased to fairgoers.

4-H isn’t the only thing bringing in fair goers. Contests like the pie eating contest and the return of the carnival has some excited to return to the fairgrounds.

Well we haven’t gotten to it yet, but there’s going to be a carnival over there so like, we’re just anxious to see the gate open,” Onawa native Patrick Bosanek and Andrew Card said.

“Getting the carnival back here has been a long process, over a decade to get back here because they’re so few that are out there that can do it and there’s so many county fairs in Iowa and Nebraska that go on at the same time,” Monona County Fair Board Member Curtis Sturgill said.

For a county with a population around 8,500 people, there were plenty of entrants in this year’s county fair.

“We’ve got a real good showing of static exhibits this year. We’ve got roughly three to four hundred of them, plus our open class for adults and people who are in 4-H. They’ve got their own building with plants, quilts, and clothing that they put on. There’s probably a few hundred in there as well,” Sturgill said.

There will be demolition derbies taking place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.