Monona County Fair returns as a six-day event

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – The Monona County Fair makes its return this year as a six-day event for the first time. The county fair is usually a five-day event, but this year, organizers say they’re going all out for the near weeklong occasion.

For volunteers like Karen Hathaway, the return of the Monona County Fair means 4-H kids can get the full fair experience.

“It’s so nice to be back because the kids are able to get together and see each other and work together. We can do club outings, we can do activities, we can have like, for example, the food can be tasted by the judges. All those kinds of things,” said Karen Hathaway, a volunteer for the 4-H nonprofit organization.

Curtis Sturgill is the vice president of the county fair. He said many fan favorites are making a comeback.

“So this year, we’ll have the 4-H pie auction back again, we had to skip last year due to food constrictions. We’re going to have horseshoe throwing contests Sunday, along with a cornhole tournament. We’ll have livestock here throughout the week so you can actually come look at the pigs, look at the goats, look at the bottle calves,” said Sturgill.

He also says the past year has been dedicated to improving the fairgrounds for what will be the longest Monona County Fair.

“So right behind me, we got the new Monona County Farm Bureau building. It’s our entertainment building where we’ll have dance groups, bands, other entertainment stuff going on throughout the week. We poured a lot of concrete around some of our other buildings that we haven’t had before,” said Sturgill.

Making sure this year’s festivities are fun for all ages.

“The kids can, you know, they can help clean out the barns again, they can just be active again and be normal and get back to being kids. It’s very, very busy but all aspects, it’s wonderful. It’s finally good to be back to normal,” said Hathaway.

Sturgill says that between last year’s and this year’s fair, they estimate around $250,000 went towards fairground improvements.