Monona County Fair kicks off last day with parade

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — It was perfect weather for county fairs going on across Siouxland, as the Monona County Fair wrapped up Sunday with a parade from the fairgrounds.

Hundreds of people and dozens of floats from across the county came out after a summer of canceled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Geri Johnson with the county fair board told KCAU 9 that holding the fair means so much to them.

“Especially coming off a year of COVID, you know? I mean, last year, we didn’t have much of a fair, but this year, I think we had a lot of success. The campgrounds are full, we had a lot of kids enter their projects, and it’s just a great way for families to get together and relax.”

