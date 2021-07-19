Monona County Fair kicks off last day with parade

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — It was perfect weather for county fairs going on across Siouxland, as the Monona County Fair wrapped up Sunday with a parade from the fairgrounds.

Hundreds of people and dozens of floats from across the county came out after a summer of canceled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Geri Johnson with the county fair board told KCAU 9 that holding the fair means so much to them.

“Especially coming off a year of COVID, you know? I mean, last year, we didn’t have much of a fair, but this year, I think we had a lot of success. The campgrounds are full, we had a lot of kids enter their projects, and it’s just a great way for families to get together and relax.”

Foa list of the many fairs in Siouxland and when they are happening, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

