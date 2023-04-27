MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials in Monona County are choosing to end the county’s burn ban.

According to a release from Monona County Emergency Management, fire chiefs in Monona County have come to a consensus to end the county’s burn ban.

The county is still in a drought, however, so officials are advising that residents use caution and closely monitor any outside burning.

Emergency management also said that landowners and homeowners should also keep in mind that they are responsible for any damages from out-of-control fires.

There were multiple large fires in Monona County recently due to the recent drought conditions.