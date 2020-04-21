Monona County Conservation Board held a drive up free tree giveaway on Earth Day

OWANA, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland community is hoping people will help the environment on Earth Day which is April 22.

The Monona County Conservation Board held a drive up free tree giveaway on Monday.

More than 100 people picking up one of five species of trees to take home and plant.

The Conservation Board told KCAU 9 that planting a tree is a great way to help the ecosystem.

“You’re helping the environment. You’re promoting wildlife. We’re just helping out the best we can to keep this Earth healthy. Right now, it really puts things into perspective,” said Park Ranger Josh Schaben.

If you wish to get a tree, you can call to request one at 712-433-2400.