ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – Leaders in Monona County are preparing for a bond vote to build a new jail.

The $6.2 million bond measure will be voted on in early March.

The current jail in Onawa was built back in the 1970s and was only made to hold about 12 inmates. The building now frequently holds near double that.

The new Monona County Safety Center would have the ability to hold 32 inmates. with the option to expand to 66 beds if needed.

The measure must get 60% approval to pass.