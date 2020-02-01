Monona County authorities investigating Mapleton shooting

MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in Monona County on Friday night.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Monona County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Mapleton, Iowa after at 911 call was received around 10 p.m. Friday night.

The responding emergency personnel found one man dead at the scene.

Police said the victim and witnesses are minors and their names are not being released. There is also no threat to the public.

The shooting is being investigated by the Mapleton Police Department, Monona County Sheriff’s Department, Monona County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

