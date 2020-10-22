Monona County Attorney: Trump truck owner won’t park truck in front of courthouse during polling hours

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – The Monona County Attorney has released a statement regarding the parked Trump truck in front of the Monona County Courthouse, saying the owner of the truck will not park it there during polling hours.

According to a release, a private citizen parked a large military-style truck on city property in front of the Monona County Courthouse. The truck displayed signs with political messages in favor of a 2020 presidential candidate. The truck was again parked in the same location on October 22.

The Monona County Attorney’s Office has spoken with an attorney representing the

citizen who owns the truck. The owner agreed to move the truck and to not park the truck at the courthouse during polling hours.

At the present time, no criminal charges are expected.

