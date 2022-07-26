SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The first possible case of monkeypox was reported at the beginning of July, and now this case in Woodbury County is the 7th confirmed report of the virus in Iowa.

Health officials are not releasing details about how the individual contracted the virus in order to protect the patient’s privacy.

What we do know is that monkeypox is spread through contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids such as discharge from the lesions caused by the virus.

The Deputy Director of Siouxland District Health offered reassurances to people that the outbreak of monkeypox is not the next COVID-19.

“I wouldn’t compare it to COVID at all. It’s not passed by respiratory aerosols, it’s spread by direct skin-to-skin contact, um, you know, with body fluids and things like that. It’s just a different deal altogether,” said Tyler Brock.

Brock said symptoms can include fever and body aches as well as the obvious lesions caused by the virus.

“Then you, a lot of times, you’ll get lymph nodes, swelling, then a couple of days after that, you’ll start getting a rash and those rashes can turn into lesions. The lesions have various stages and they take two to four weeks to resolve,” said Brock.

Brock said the community spread of monkeypox is low and so is no risk to Siouxlanders at this time. Health experts are encouraging people to wash their hands thoroughly in order to help protect themselves from the virus.