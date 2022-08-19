SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is looking for suspects involved in a theft early Monday morning.

Photo of one suspect. Courtesy of Sioux City Police Department

According to a release, security footage captured two suspects breaking into an ATM at the 1900 block of Morningside Avenue around 4:50 a.m. on August 15.

The suspects then removed an unknown amount of money and fled the area in a truck that was stolen out of South Sioux City. Officers later found the truck several blocks away from the area but did not find the suspects.

According to SCPD, the suspects concealed their faces, but “appear to be black males of average height and medium builds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

The SCPD was able to provide a short video and stills. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.