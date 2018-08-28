Money donated to find Mollie Tibbetts will be returned

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) – People who donated to help find Mollie Tibbetts will be getting their donation money back, according to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa.

The donations were funneled through Crime Stoppers to set up a reward fund for the safe return of Mollie Tibbets. The majority of the contributions to the fund were from individuals and businesses, and the condition was Mollie’s safe return. Because that condition wasn’t met, the money will be returned to all contributors who specified they wanted their contribution returned.

People who donated that do not want their money back will have their money disbursed in accordance to the Donation Agreement Form, which goes to the Crime Stoppers General Fund and/or the Mollie Tibbetts family.

20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was found dead in a cornfield near Brooklyn last week. She had been missing for more than a month. More than $350,000 was contributed to the Crime Stoppers fund to help find Mollie alive.

