Shooting near Merrill, Iowa ruled as a homicide

MERRILL, Iowa (KCAU) – The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that happened near Merrill on Monday.

Authorities said the Iowa State Medical Examiner has completed Kevin Juzek’s autopsy and the cause of death is from shotgun wounds to the abdomen and chest.

The state’s medical examiner has ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The Le Mars Police Department and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the assault and shooting incident that occurred at 20139 Echo Road, in Merrill on Monday.

They said Thomas Knapp continues to be held at the Plymouth County Corrections facility under domestic assault charges and is a party of interest in this case.

No additional charges have been filed at this time.