WAUSA. Neb. (KCAU) — Monday evening, there were severe thunderstorm watches and warnings across the Siouxland area.

Over in Wausa, the Thabor Lutheran Church had its steeple knocked over in the storm. It’s been up there since 1903.

The steeple fell down in the playground area. There were also lots of tree that came down in the town.

No injuries have been reported.