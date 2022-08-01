SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The International Union for Conservation of Nature declared last week the monarch butterfly is endangered.

Butterfly enthusiasts in Siouxland said they’ve noticed fewer butterflies this summer.

Alexandra Johnson leads a summer camp for kids at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. She said this summer kids in Siouxland have not seen nearly as many monarch butterflies as previous summers.

“It can be frustrating to not see as many butterflies because we get little kids who are like four and five and they’re so excited to see all the butterflies and it’s hard to find one to point out to them,” she said.

But there are ways Siouxlanders can help. Dawn Snyder is the education programs director at the nature center. She says butterflies love milkweed and Siouxlanders can make an impact by growing these plants.

“They are one of the only butterflies that migrate long distances. It really depends quite a bit on the habitat not just in Sioux City, in Iowa, but in their whole range,” Snyder said. “So, we can do a lot more to plant milkweed and their nectar sources.”

Ruth Rose is a butterfly enthusiast and a member of Loess Hills Wild Ones. That group encourages people to grow native plants to attract butterflies and other critters. She says growing these plants can have a significant impact in just one year.

“Originally when we started this project, I wasn’t really sure that it would do its job, but every day I see butterflies and birds and bees in this tiny yard,” she said.

Rose said while planting milkweed is preferred, growing any kind of native plant should attract more butterflies.