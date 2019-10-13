Moms Demand Action spreads gun violence, gun safety awareness at Sioux City Farmer’s Market

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As gun violence continues to become an issue in our country, a group called Moms Demand Action is working to solve the problem.

Here in Sioux City a few of their members took time to go out into the community Saturday spreading awareness on the issue of gun violence and gun safety such as storing firearms correctly and away from children.

“It’s important for me because I do have kids in the schools and I know that a lot of times when kids are accessing guns that they should not have it’s because they are getting at home and so we come out and we talk to folks about safe gun storage,” said Moms Demand Action volunteer, Jackie Stellish.

Moms Demand Action is apart of the Everytown For Gun Saftey movement.