SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Moderate and low-income seniors are eligible to receive a $50 voucher for fresh, locally grown produce through the Connections Area Agency on Aging.

In order to receive the vouchers, seniors must be at least 60 years old and meet income guidelines. For single seniors, the income is a maximum of $26,973 per year; for married couples, the maximum is $36,482.

The application starts with a phone call and those who want to receive a voucher should call 800-432-9209 then leave a message with their name and phone number. Phone calls will be returned within 5 business days and a paper application for vouchers will be mailed out the Thursday after the phone call, with a return envelope included.

Vouchers are first come, first serve and can only be sent out once an application has been completed. When the application is completed Walk-ins are not accepted for the application