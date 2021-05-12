MOC-Floyd Valley School District breaks ground on new elementary school

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Residents of Orange City broke ground Wednesday, just two months after passing a $37 million bond to build a new school for the MOC-Floyd Valley School District.

The lead architect said the new building is an investment into future leaders.

“The significance of building it here is multiple communities coming together and recognizing the importance of education and recognizing how investing in our kids in the future leaders of this community and the communities surrounding it,” said lead architect Lee Beukelman.

The plan is to combine existing elementary schools in the district into one building which will have more than 130,000 square ft. of learning space.

It will also include a new football, baseball and softball field for the middle school.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2023