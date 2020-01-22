MOC-Floyd Valley prepares for upcoming bond vote

MOC Floyd Valley said every year they get about 18 more students and they are running out of room to best assist their growing student population they are looking to expand.

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland school district is looking for public support in a $37 million bond referendum to build a new elementary school.

MOC-Floyd Valley said every year they get about 18 more students and they are running out of room to best assist their growing student population they are looking to expand.

“When we have all these families coming in, what a great way to be showing that we are definitely investing in our youth because they are our future and I think it’s just a win-win for everyone,” said Amber Leusink, parent.

Amber is a parent with multiple kids in MOC-Floyd Valley and is hoping the bond vote will pass to allow the district to expand.

“Our site limitations are such where we can’t really expand our current facilities and so right now it just makes sense for us to go ahead and combined those two campuses. Get all of our students and all of our teachers under the same roof to provide that consistent programming,” said Leusink.

The district will need to have a $37 million bond approved in order to make that change happen.

“It would increase taxes by about $2.70 per thousand which still puts us well below the state average so obvious nobody likes their taxes to go up but I think people understand that it is not that significant and it’s for a great cause our kids,” said Russ Adams, the Superintendent of MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District.

Teachers said this vote comes right in the nick of time as the elementary schools are at capacity.

“When you’re adding sections to rooms that weren’t meant to be classrooms, to begin with, and then a lot of our workspaces are getting actually used full time by teachers instead of being just workspaces. So you go in to get your copies and here is a student right there working with somebody by the copy machine,” said Rachel Honken, a 4th-grade teacher.

School officials said they hope the community will vote in favor of this upgrade.

“It’s kinda time for a new building and moving into it together, I think a lot of people support that,” said Honken.

The bond vote on March 3 will also give enough funds to expand the high school including their special education classrooms and upgrade the middle school’s athletic facilities.

