MOC-Floyd Valley moving ahead with new elementary school plans

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A $37 million bond will help bring improvements to a Sioux County School District.

After voters approved the bond measure, school and city officials are moving forward with plans to combine the existing elementary schools in the MOC-Floyd Valley District into one building.

The Orange City Administrator said the new school will help address issues and bring new opportunities in the area.

“It being located right in the center of town there are some things that we have talked about everything from housing to childcare to recreational to a variety of uses. We are hopeful that we can find some to develop the space into something really positive for our community,” said Earl Woudstra, City Administrator of Orange City.

The school hopes to have a floor plan for the new school soon, now that it has been approved.