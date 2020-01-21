MOC-Floyd Valley CSD proposes bond for new elementary school, improvements to middle and high schools

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland school district is set to hold a special election after the school board approved a general bond referendum question.

Residents of the MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District will be able to vote on a general bond referendum during a special election on March 3.

Officials from the school district said they are seeing a rapid growth every school year, with about 18 new kids being added into the district each year.

A press release from the school district stated that the bond referendum question will ask the voters to approve a new TK-5 elementary school and additions/renovations to the high school. The total cost for both projects would not exceed $37 million. If the 20-year bond would be approved, net property taxes would be impacted by $11.30 per month on a $100,000 home.

The approved bond would also place the levy rates for MOC-Floyd Valley less than comparable districts in the are and less than the state average.

“We are growing and thriving – that’s a great problem to have,” said Russ Adams, MOC-FV CSD Superintendent. “For the District, our needs came down to three main components: capacity, maintaining older buildings and the limitations of our current sites. With both elementary schools approaching or exceeding their useful lifespan and being limited for expansion possibilities at the current site, the Board decided to move forward with the proposed plan for a new elementary school.”

The proposed plan would benefit students from throughout the school district. The new elementary school would allow more space for the students and staff members. It would also increase the opportunities for more collaboration and balance between classes.

The improvements to the middle school would include beneficial athletic practice facilities. The high school would expand and improve its special education classrooms, student services area, and creating more general classroom space.

The safety of the students and staff would also improve as visitors would go through a secure entrance that would go straight through the main office.

If the bond is approved, the goal is to start work in the Spring of 2021. Students and staff would be be moving into the new and upgraded buildings by the start of the 2023 school year.

Residents of the school district will be able to attend two public meetings to learn more about the projects. The first meeting will be held on February 3 at 7 p.m. at Hospers Elementary and the second meeting will be held on February 6 at 7 p.m. at Orange City Elementary.

For more information on the bond referendum, click here.

