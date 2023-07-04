SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Although many Siouxlanders have the day off for the Fourth of July, that isn’t the case for local firefighters who are staying busy.

Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a mobile home late Monday night.

At about 11 p.m., a fire crew was dispatched to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Gordon Drive. When they arrived, first responders found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby mobile home but said that the fire did spread to some overhead power lines. Luckily, however, they said that the power lines did not fall on any responders or nearby equipment.

With the combination of the Fourth of July celebrations and dry conditions, fire officials said that they have a request for the public.

“The biggest thing we can stress is that we need people to be extremely careful. We’ve already had a number of grass fires tonight and so please be careful,” said Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Dustin Johnson.

The mobile home that caught fire has been red-tagged but thankfully no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.