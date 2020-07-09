MMU announces partnership with Catholic Community Foundation

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Mount Marty University (MMU) has announced a partnership with the Catholic Community Foundation for eastern South Dakota.

This new partnership will allow both MMU and the Catholic Community Foundation to support alumni and friends of the region and connect them to opportunities that will allow them to explore their faith and make a difference in the lives of students and the community according to MMU.

“Our hope and prayer is to assist MMU alumni and friends in their estate and planned giving goals, as they respond in gratitude for the many gifts they’ve been given,” Vice President for Mission and Advancement at MMU, Barb Rezac said.

According to officials, MMU will house a full-time employee shared by both groups to strengthen the partnership.

“Mount Marty is proud of our Catholic, Benedictine identity and our 84-year history of being a school for the Lord’s service,” MMU President, Marcus Long added. “We are excited for this new partnership, and we look forward to working with the Diocese of Sioux Falls and the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota to continue strengthening the Church on a prairie.”

