MMCRU school bond vote passes, voters react to special election measures

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — The unofficial results are in for the MMCRU school bond voters approving the first measure which would authorize tax levy rate to fund projects in Propositions 2 and 3. They have also approved the $18 million plan for a new elementary school and updates to the high school. The $2.1 million dollars for a new daycare center have also received voter approval.

A majority of people walking in to cast their ballot inside the Marcus Community Center had an optimistic attitude.

“I think that this is a total positive for not only the school but also the community as well,” said voter Aliyah Jackson.

“I think a good community starts with a strong school. keeping kids here in the community is important it’s just a grassroots economic development and it’s important to get behind,” said voter Nick Long.

The first of three ballot issues asked voters to authorize the district to raise the tax levy rate. The second question asked voters to specifically approve $18 million to fund a new elementary school and high school upgrades.

“We have a lot of issues with plumbing and heating in the elementary. It’s basically a 70-year-old building and it’s worn out,” said MMCRU School District Superindent Dan Barkel.

“My experience in the building is that it is terrible my water faucets are awful. I never have hot water. My heater, I literally have to hit it like a jukebox to make it work and it doesn’t always work the kids even know,” said Samantha Schroeder, an educator inside the MMCRU School district.

The third question on the ballot asked voters to approve $2.1 million to fund a new daycare center.

“Preschool kids to be taken care of here so that there is a better chance that they will go to school here and also make it better for our business community to attract employees. in fact, the big thrust behind the daycare comes from the business community,” said Barkel.

Voters inside the district say they are hopeful that these changes will bring long-term economic growth.

“Either way, it’s trying to keep people in our community and keeping business coming back to our community too so it all kind of resonates around the school,” said Schroeder.

The tax levy is set to remain in place for 20 years. You can see the unofficial results here.