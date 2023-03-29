MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Marcus, Iowa teacher has been nominated as a finalist for a national award honoring the educator’s dedication to education.

MMCRU High School Teacher Matt Hansen nominated for the 2023 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

Matt Hansen, an industrial technology teacher at Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen-Union High School, was named one of the five finalists in Iowa for the 2023 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The award recognizes teachers’ prominent role in the classroom and their commitment to improving education in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) curriculums.

The program, organized by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, selects teachers for their contributions to the teaching and learning of math and science.

According to the Iowa Department of Education’s website, the program is the highest recognition that a kindergarten-through-12th grade mathematics or science (including computer science) teacher may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States. Since 1983, more than 5,000 teachers nationwide have been recognized for this honor.

Winners will be announced later this year.