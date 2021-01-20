MMCRU students discuss inauguration, current events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While many students have followed along with the election process, they may not know what goes on behind the scenes.

Alex Wimmer teaches Social Studies.

“In my classes, I like to be unbiased. I like to be in the middle, talk about anything the students want to talk about and today when the inauguration happened, we went ahead and watched it on the projection board in front of the classroom. And then I offered up a discussion time for any student who wanted to talk about it or ask questions or anything of that nature,” Wimmer said.

He said his classes watched the inauguration in 2016 and in 2012.

“I think it is helpful. We talk about it with our teacher Mr. Wimmer, who teaches it, and I feel like I’ve gained more knowledge about it so I know in future times when it comes to vote. It feels good that I can ask anything question and it’d be answered openly,” Junior Asya Miller said.

Mr. Wimmer said the inauguration process gives his students a chance to not only look back at history, but a chance to discuss the future.

“Open discussion is good. It happens in normal America, right? Every time some goes to get coffee in the morning those discussions are happening. So if they can learn to have those discussions in a proper format inside the classroom and really dig into and find their resources and do their research and actually have evidence to back up what they’re saying, I think it’s a good tool for them to use outside the school environment,” Wimmer said.

The learning doesn’t stop there. Wimmer’s students will discuss and debate top priorities laid out by the Biden Administration, such as climate control.