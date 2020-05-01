MMCRU school holds virtual tryouts

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) –With hopes that next school year will be a bit more normal than what students faced this year, the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn-Remsen Union School Distirct is going about their sports tryouts season in a uniques way due to COVID-19.

High school sporting teams are evaluating skills through Zoom and Google meetings withs student atheletes.

The district felt this was the best way to communicate with one another to keep everyone at a safe distance.

Cheerleading coach Sarah Bottjen said they are missing out on seeing a student physical abilities.

“We might not know who can do what and where they fall we might have a bunch of bases and no flyers, you know? And that will be the challenge. I think thats the biggest physcial aspect that we will miss and have to work on,” Bottjen said.

Volleyball and football are also holding virtual tryouts and meetings with students. They are also taking part in virtual weight room activities to keep them in physical shape.