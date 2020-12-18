MMCRU school district molds future skill workers for Siouxland

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — COVID-19 has impacted the U.S. labor force in many ways, but the skilled labor force is among the hardest hit. On top of the pandemic, as more baby boomers head into retirement, the need to fill those positions deepens.

“We’re getting the hands-on learning to go out into the real world,” said Terry Lundeen, a senior student inside the MMCRU School district.

What started out as a wood shop and welding class at MMCRU four years ago has evolved into a more diverse industrial technology program.

“I went from about a hundred-foot shop from well over a thousand. Went from 20 kids in a class with me to over 40 in each class and running two classes at once,” said Orion Olson, a senior student at MMCRU.

Students are working with well over a million dollars’ worth of tools, machinery, and equipment that was donated to the school district by siouxland businesses.

“Our program is created by the community around us and what they want to see so manufactures like R.J. Thomas help design what they want students to learn so through that they are able to produce a student like me that they want in their industry,” said Olson.

The program also provides students with internships, scholarships, and job opportunities after graduation.

“I got a job offer from AgriVision in Paullina. I took that and now they are sending me to college so I’m going to college in Calmar. Then I’ll come back and be a diesel technician in Paullina,” said Lundeen.

“Filling those skilled trade gaps that you’ll always need and kids will want to come back to the community to take over these skilled trade jobs the older community is retiring from,” said Nick Long, a Industrial Technology Program instructor with MMCRU.

Heading into 2021, the industrial program will add a new tool to it’s belt by offering home building and framing work courses.

“We mainly up until now have stayed in the building and haven’t really gone out but after Christmas, we hope to go out and do community projects we spoke with R.J. Thomas they have two offices in their building and we are going to go out and frame the two new offices in their building,” said Long.