MMCRU school district evaluates three bond measures struck down

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn School District is left wondering what to do next after three school bond measures were defeated on Tuesday.

Those measures were asking for close to $20 million that money would have helped renovate the high school, and build a new elementary school and allowed for a property tax increase to pay for the improvements.

All three measures were approved by more than half of voters in Cherokee County, but they didn’t reach the 60 percent supermajority to pass.

“My daughter came up and just said, ‘What was it. How close was it?’ [She was] kind of drilling me with some questions and then she went right into not giving up, ‘What do we do next? When can we vote again?’” said MMCRU School Board member Danae Dreckman.

Dreckman is a mother of three children in the MMCRU school district.

“I heard a lot of questions last night and a lot of things people were saying and they weren’t true. And it was like, why didn’t you call and get educated?” Dreckman said.

Dreckman is hopeful change will eventually come to the district. She just wants more people to understand the reason behind the bonds.

“A lot of people just say put a band-aid on it, you know? And it needs more than a band-aid. You know these kids deserve it and a better environment to learn in and just to get modernized,” said Dreckman.

The next step for the district is to sit down and take a look at the results and analyze the data from each polling station.

“I think we need to talk with people and find out what their issues were with the proposal and terms of why a segment of the voters voted no on each of the proposals,” said superintendent Dan Barkel of the Marcus-Merdien-Cleghorn School District.

Barkel remains confident in his community, saying he hopes they will step up to help improve the district in the near future.

“I think there is some hope that maybe there are enough people in the MMC district they think that we have enough going on positively to invest in for the future,” said Barkel.

The district does plan to sit down with administrators and the school board members to decide if this bond will make it into another election in the near future.