MMCRU push for second bond vote March 2

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — The MMCRU School District is making a second attempt at a nearly $20 million bond proposal. It was struck down back in 2019, but the district said they are hopeful voters will say yes this time around.

The overall goal of this bond vote is to make improvements to their elementary, high school, parking, and daycare center. Community members said they are eager to see these improvements take form in their community.

“Our kids need this our community needs this we need to grow as a community if we’re stagnant as a community and we don’t grow then we lose kids,” said Ginelle Wetter, a mother inside the MMCRU School District.

Wetter has four children inside the school district. She sees firsthand the improvements needed inside the elementary and high school buildings.

“The facilities are 60-70 years old, you know, you go into certain classrooms in the elementary and they are freezing this time of year and you go a classroom down the hall and it’s hot and they are sweating, so we just can’t maintain our heat and it’s just becoming more and more expensive all the time,” said Wetter.

Under the upcoming bond referendum, $18 million will go to fund a new elementary, updates to the high school, as well as parking and safety improvements. Then, $2.1 million will go to fund a new daycare center.

“We think we strongly need the daycare for growth in our community, it’s just such a need for child care in this community, and in order for us to grow our businesses in this community, we just think childcare is very critical,” said Superintendent Dan Barkel.

“The board for the daycare will be totally separate from the school, it will be a nonprofit board they will be in charge of hiring the director and paying the director, and then she will be in charge of running the childcare and the daycare,” said Belinda Leavitt, a Board Member with the MMCRU School District.

Barkel said he remains confident in his community and that they will step up to help improve the school district.

“We’re hopeful that with more education and with better organization and getting more involvement from our community we hope this time around we will be able to pass all the bond measures that we have,” said Barkel.

Voters will hit the polls on March 2. If this bond does pass, the district said construction on the projects will begin as soon as spring 2022.

