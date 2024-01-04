SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MLK day is right around the corner and the MLK Community Gospel Choir is preparing for the annual celebration with this year’s theme “Living the Dream: It Starts with Me – Spread Hope, Courage, and Unity.”

At the event, there will be two speakers including the first African American Judge for the 3rd Iowa Judicial District Court, Judge Robert (Bob) Tiefenthaler, and the newly elected Sioux City School Board & Vice President, Ms. Treyla Lee.

The three Sioux City high schools will be represented by the top three writers referencing the theme.

KCAU spoke with Kemi Brown with the Community Choir to learn more details about the event.

Brown says that Living the Dream: It Starts with Me – Spread Hope, Courage, and Unity can be inspired through music to acknowledge the accomplishments of the African American community and the community as a whole. She also adds that gospel songs can be uplifting and inspiring, helping to further the message of the theme.

The MLK Community Gospel Choir will be singing under the direction of the MLK chairperson, Mrs. Sandra Pearson.

The event will be on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the First Congregational Chruch 4600 Hamilton Blvd.