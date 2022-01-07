SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Preparations are underway for the annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

The MLK Community Choir kicked off practice for the upcoming concert at Kingdom Ministries Church.

Last year’s program was all virtual because of the pandemic, but Sioux City’s NAACP vice president says she is eager for people to again enjoy the show in person this year.

“To be able to bring members back together in small numbers still, bt to celebrate Martin Luther King day and service and community, that’s what this is about,” said

This year’s special drummer is the Sioux City Community School District’s superintendent, Paul Gausman.