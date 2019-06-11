Missouri River reopened to vessel traffic in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Missouri River has been reopened to vessel traffic.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced that the river was opened from Sioux City to Napoleon, Missouri, leaving about 330 miles still closed further downstream to St. Louis.

The stretch of the river was closed last week due to the possibility of traffic on the river possible damaging levee or overtopping them.

While traffic has been reopened, there is a slow no wake zone that has been established around Plattsmouth, Nebraska and South Sioux City due to ongoing concerns. Around Plattsmouth, the zone is from mile markers 589 to 593 and at South Sioux City, it is from mile markers 728 to 734.

The Missouri River is at moderate or major flood level. The Coast Guard and Army Corp of Engineers are asking vessel operators to use extreme caution while operating due to possible debris or unknown shoals.