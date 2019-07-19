Missouri River remains high because of releases from dams

In this Friday, April 12, 2019 photo, bridges over the Missouri River connect Plattsmouth, Neb., bottom, and Mills County, Iowa, top. This spring’s massive flooding along the Missouri River unearthed bitter criticism of the federal agency that manages the river while devastating communities and causing more than $3 billion in damage. The flooding and the […]

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The lower Missouri River is likely to remain high throughout the summer because of the large amount of water being released from dams upstream.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it needs to keep the releases high to clear out space in all the dams along the river. So it will continue releasing more than double the average amount of water from Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border at least into August.

National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Dergan says the Missouri River isn’t likely to go down much until the releases from the dams are reduced.

The significant releases may worsen flooding downstream — in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas — where many levees were damaged during severe March flooding.