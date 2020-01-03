Missouri River power from upstream dams increases in 2019

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The wet weather that caused flooding problems in much of the Midwest last year had one small benefit: electric generation from the Missouri River’s six upstream dams was up 5.6 percent.

It was the first time this century the river had back-to-back years of producing surplus power. That’s important to consumers because the Western Area Power Administration sells the power to rural electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, Indian tribes and other customers.

If they don’t get enough from the dams, they have to buy electricity on the open market. Those costs ultimately get passed on to consumers.