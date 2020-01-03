Missouri River power from upstream dams increases in 2019

Local News

by: JAMES MacPHERSON Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Amount of water pouring in to the Missouri River up due to high rain fall_6751941169497327061

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The wet weather that caused flooding problems in much of the Midwest last year had one small benefit: electric generation from the Missouri River’s six upstream dams was up 5.6 percent.

It was the first time this century the river had back-to-back years of producing surplus power. That’s important to consumers because the Western Area Power Administration sells the power to rural electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, Indian tribes and other customers.

If they don’t get enough from the dams, they have to buy electricity on the open market. Those costs ultimately get passed on to consumers. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories