PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Ponca State Park was packed over the weekend for this year’s Missouri River Outdoor Expo.

As with previous expos, outdoor enthusiasts and those new to the scene could partake of food, gear displays, and outdoor activities.

The park holds the expo to show visitors the fun of being in nature.

Tyler Wulf with the Ponca State Park told KCAU 9 what it takes to put on such a large event.

“We couldn’t do this without the community. We have over 800 volunteers that participate in the two-day event. There’s something here for everyone, of all ages. It’s a great way to introduce people into the outdoors,” Wulf said.

There were more than 85 attractions at the annual event.

The Missouri River Outdoor Expo is the largest outdoor expo in the Midwest.