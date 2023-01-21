SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) added nine new members January 13.

According to a release, MRHD elected five Executive Committee members and welcomed four new board members at the November 2022 meeting at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

The new Executive Committee members and positions include:

President: Steve Huisenga, Vice President of Sales American/Jolly Time Popcorn

Vice-President: Sarah Kleber, active community volunteer and practicing attorney and partner in the Heidman Law Firm

Treasurer: Angie Schrunk, Security National Bank Market President – Mapleton, Moville and Lawton branches

Secretary: Ragen Cote, Downtown Partners Executive Director and At-Large and David Bernstein, State Steel Supply Company officer

The new board members include:

Suzie Fischer, Briar Cliff University Vice President of University Relations

Susie Lubbers, Ph.D. Associate Professor, Sharon Walker School of Education and Faculty Athletic Representative to the NAIA

Gina Sitzmann, Community Volunteer

Ed Voloshen, Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain

MRHD directors also thanked outgoing Amanda Beller, Cammy Hauswirth and Diana Wooley for their contributions as they finished their terms on December 31, 2022.